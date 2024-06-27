Erica Reene Mays, 38 of Marietta, has been charged with felons for Theft by Unlawful Taking of Movable Property and Theft By Decepition or False Impression following the police investigation into an incident at the Mount Joy VFW on May 25, according to the police and confirmed by court documents.

Mays is a convicted felon who previously served prison time for Manufacture, Deliver, or Posses with the Intent to Manufacture or Deliver as well as Criminal Conspiracy Engaging - Manufacture, Deliver, Posses with the Intent to Manufacture or Deliver in 2004, court records show. In 2011, she took a negotiated plea deal for Driving Under the Influence at the Highest Rate, other docket shows. And in 2019 she was accused of theft and instead had the charge changed to a misdemeanor for Disorderly Conduct Hazardous or Physically Offensive, as detailed in yet another docket.

No court dates have been posted to her latest docket.

