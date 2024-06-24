PA Man Sends Nudes To Children 'Almost Every Night' For 3 Years, Police Say

Raul Ramos Jr. of the 100 block of Jennings Drive in Lancaster City, began sending the images when he was 20 years old and the victims were 13 and 12 years old, according to the police release.

After a parent reported the images found on the children's phones, the police searched the phones and confirmed the images and video were sent by Ramos, the police explained.

In an interview with the police on the children detailed the following, as stated in the release:

"they would meet Ramos Jr, and he would touch them and try to get them to have sexual intercourse with him. He would get mad at them for saying 'no' and 'block' them on social media."

"disclosed that they received sexual photographs and videos from Ramos Jr. 'almost every night' for about three years."

The other child:

Ramos was charged with the following and arrested on June 6, according to the police and confirmed by court documents:

Felony Criminal Solicitation - Statutory Sexual Assault: 8-11 Years Older.

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years of Age.

Felony Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses.

Felony Disseminate Explicit Sex Material to a Minor (two counts).

Felony Criminal Use Of Communication Facility (two counts).

Felony Unlawful Contact With Minor - Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances (two counts).

Felony Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above.

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors.

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault Person Less Than 16 Years of Age.

He was sent to the Lancaster County Prison where he remains after failing to post $200,000 bail as set by Judge Clark Bearinger during the preliminary arraignment at 10:40 a.m. on June 7, according to his court docket.

His next court appearance is a formal arraignment scheduled for July 26 at 9 a.m.

