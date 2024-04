Kelly M. Little, 38, was stopped in the right westbound lane in Clay Township around 2 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, state police said in a release.

The tractor-trailer was going 65 mph when it struck her Mercedes-Benz and flipped the car on its passenger side, troopers said.

Little, of Harrisburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

