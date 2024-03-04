The police received a tip that led them to investigate Gregory Allen Drake, 64 of 55 West Franklin Street, earlier this year.

Child pornography was found on his home computer and he "admitted to detectives that he was in possession of child pornography," as stated in the police release.

On February 7, 2024, Drake was charged with three felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography and a felony for Criminal Use of a Communication Facility the police said and court records confirmed.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Torrey J. Landis at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15, according to his latest court docket. He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison on $25,000 in bail.

Drake has a criminal record and previously served two years of probation for stalking someone in 1997, court records show.

Additional details about this case weren't immediately available. Daily Voice has reached out to the court for more information. Check back here for possible updates.

