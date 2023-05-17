Burning Pile Of Garage At Church In Mount Joy: Authorities (PHOTOS)

The Fire Department Mount Joy was called to the fire at Calvary Bible Church on Union School Road around 7 a.m., according to the department.

The trash truck drive spotted the fire and dumped in the church parking lot, where fire units arrived to find it.

The fire crews worked for about an hour to extinguish the fire.

Mike Brubaker of Brubaker Farms operated a loader to help the crew separate the trash pile.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire department reminds the public "not discard batteries and specifically lithium-ion batteries into your trash. These items need to be discarded at an appropriate Recycling Center. There are several within Lancaster County. Improperly disposing of lithium-ion batteries can become a fire or explosion hazard and cause injury," as stated in the department's release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.