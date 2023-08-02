A Few Clouds 80°

SHARE

Active Shooting:Police Urge Public To Avoid Parts Of Lancaster (Developing)

An active shooting has shuttered three blocks of three streets in Lancaster City, police announced on Wednesday. 

A map showing West Vine, Saint Joseph, and Poplar Streets in Lancaster.
A map showing West Vine, Saint Joseph, and Poplar Streets in Lancaster. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Saint Joseph Street at 11:53 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2023. 

When officers got to the scene they found a dead man. 

At 1:36 p.m. the shooting was listed as "active" and the Lancaster Bureau of Police released a statement to the press to urge the public to avoid the following areas:

  • The 400, 500, and 600 blocks of West Vine, Saint Joseph, and Poplar streets.

  • Saint Joseph to Poplar streets. 
  • Poplar to East Filbert streets.
  • West Strawberry to Saint Joseph streets. 

Officers are currently on the scene at 500 West Vine Street.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE