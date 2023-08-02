Active Shooting:Police Urge Public To Avoid Parts Of Lancaster (Developing)

Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Saint Joseph Street at 11:53 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2023.
When officers got to the scene they found a dead man.
At 1:36 p.m. the shooting was listed as "active" and the Lancaster Bureau of Police released a statement to the press to urge the public to avoid the following areas:
The 400, 500, and 600 blocks of West Vine, Saint Joseph, and Poplar streets.
- Saint Joseph to Poplar streets.
- Poplar to East Filbert streets.
- West Strawberry to Saint Joseph streets.
Officers are currently on the scene at 500 West Vine Street.
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
