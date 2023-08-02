Active Shooting:Police Urge Public To Avoid Parts Of Lancaster (Developing)

Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Saint Joseph Street at 11:53 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2023.

When officers got to the scene they found a dead man.

At 1:36 p.m. the shooting was listed as "active" and the Lancaster Bureau of Police released a statement to the press to urge the public to avoid the following areas:

The 400, 500, and 600 blocks of West Vine, Saint Joseph, and Poplar streets.

Saint Joseph to Poplar streets.

Poplar to East Filbert streets.

West Strawberry to Saint Joseph streets.

Officers are currently on the scene at 500 West Vine Street.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

