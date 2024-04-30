Motorcyclist Fatally Flies Off Bike On Kirkwood Pike: PA State State

The call to the two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Noble Road and Kirkwood Pike/SR 472, Colerain Township, Kirkwood came into PSP Troop J Lancaster Station at 4:09 p.m. on April 29, 2024, Trooper James Grothey detailed in the release.

The troopers' preliminary investigation determined that a Ford Edge driven by 79-year-old Gerald Fite of Peach Bottom "was stopped at a posted stop sign on Noble Road at Kirkwood Pike while a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Kirkwood Pike approaching the intersection," as stated in the release. Fite "proceeded to enter the intersection without clearance causing a collision with the motorcycle," the police said.

The collision caused the 31-year-old man on the motorcycle to be thrown into the air before hitting the roadway, according to the release.

The motorcycle died in the Lancaster EMS ambulance en route to Lancaster General Hospital by Lancaster EMS, according to PSP, and Fite was uninjured in the crash.

Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, Troop J Forensic Services Unit, Quarryville Fire Department, and Oxford Union EMS assisted on the scene.

An investigation into this deadly crash is being led by PSP's Lancaster Patrol Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.