West Philly Shooting Critically Injures Man, Woman: Police

A man and a woman are in serious condition after gunfire rang out in West Philadelphia late on Monday, June 5, city police told Daily Voice. 

The 800 block of Brooklyn Street in West Philadelphia. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
It happened around 10:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Brooklyn Street, the department wrote. Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man shot in the upper back and a woman with a wound to the left side of her neck, they said. 

Police rushed both victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where the man was placed in critical condition and the woman in "extremely critical" condition, the department said. 

No weapon was recovered from the scene and no arrest has been made as of Wednesday morning, police added. The matter remains under investigation. 

