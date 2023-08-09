West Chester's Bam Margera Arrested At Radnor Hotel: Reports

West Chester native and reality television star Brandon "Bam" Margera was arrested in Radnor Township early on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Citing an anonymous police source, the newspaper said Margera was issued a citation for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Officers were called to the Radnor Hotel for an argument between a man and a woman before sunrise, the Inquirer reported. The police source said Margera was "intoxicated" at the scene and taken to the station, per the newspaper.

He was released later on Wednesday, the newspaper added.

Radnor Township police were not immediately available for comment to Daily Voice. The Pennsylvania state court records website showed no active charges for Margera in Delaware County on Wednesday evening.

This is the latest in a string of legal troubles for the one-time "Jackass" star.

On April 4, the 43-year-old was arrested in southern California on charges of public drunkenness, Daily Voice reported.

Weeks later on April 27, he surrendered to Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County three days after they issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of simple assault and terroristic threats. He was released later that day on $50,000 bail.

"I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers," Margera wrote on Instagram shortly after his release.

"Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later," he said in April.

Court records show the Chester County case is still active.

