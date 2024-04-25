A red Ford Taurus with seven people inside sped off when a state police vehicle tried to pull them over at 1:30 p.m., officials said previously.

After a brief pursuit, the trooper turned off their lights and sirens as the Taurus continued and immediately crashed, according to police.

Four occupants died, all Philadelphia residents:

20-year-old Isaiah Miller, the driver

20-year-old Ikeam Rogers, the front-seat passenger

21-year-old Kalyn Billups, a backseat passenger

17-year-old Tyjana Motley, a backseat passenger

Miller, Rogers, and Billups were pronounced dead at the scene.

Motley, the pregnant passenger, was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center where an emergency c-section was conducted, troopers said. She and her unborn child were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The three others in the Taurus – an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, and a 20-year-old man – were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police. All three were backseat passengers.

The crash happened near the Route 322/Conchester Highway intersection with Chichester Avenue in Upper Chichester Township, Daily Voice reported.

Investigators believe the Taurus lost control when the driver used the right shoulder to pass another vehicle, crossing all lanes of the highway before striking a concrete bridge embankment and catching fire.

The crash remains under investigation, state police added Thursday afternoon.

