'We're Only Taking A Little': Thieves Rob Meat Truck In South Philly

The trucker was stopped in the Jetro Parking Lot across from Lincoln Financial Field when he felt shaking from the cargo area around 12:30 a.m., authorities said.

He went around to check and found three men unloading boxes of beef into a Ford Explorer, according to police.

"We are only taking a little," one robber reportedly said.

No weapon was displayed but one man "motioned toward his hip area" when confronted by the driver, investigators said.

The group made off with about 14 boxes of frozen beef, authorities said, plus an additional box they dropped in the street.

The theft remains under investigation.

