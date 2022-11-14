Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Missing Endangered Alerted Issued For Elderly Man By Pennsylvania State Police
Schools

Philly High Schooler Arrested After Gun Found In Locker: Report

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School in Philadelphia was locked down Monday after police found a gun in a student's locker.
Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School in Philadelphia was locked down Monday after police found a gun in a student's locker. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Philadelphia high school student was detained after police found a firearm in their locker, according to a report by 6ABC

Authorities were searching a locker for drugs at Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School on Warrington Avenue in Kingsessing just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when they spotted the gun, the outlet wrote.

The school went into lockdown while officers swept the rest of the building, they added. The incident remains under investigation. 

Click here for the full story from 6ABC.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.