Van Sought In Delco Hit-Run Crash: Police

Police are looking for a van that fled the scene of a crash in Upper Darby on Wednesday, July 27.

The unidentified victim was on a motorcycle when they were struck by the van on West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road around 7:30 p.m., local police said.

The motorcyclist, who is a man in his 30s, was taken to an area hospital, where he is being treated for critical injuries, 6abc reports.

The van was last seen traveling on State Road toward Lansdowne Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to police at 610-734-7693.

