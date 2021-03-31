Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Black Market Birds: Why Was NJ-Bound Airport Traveler Smuggling Finches In Hair Rollers?
Police & Fire

Upper Darby Driver Rescued After Car Rolls Over Onto Funeral Home Front Lawn

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters at the scene.
Firefighters at the scene. Photo Credit: Upper Darby Fire Department

An Upper Darby driver was rescued from the wreckage of a rollover crash that ended in the front lawn of a funeral home early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Fire crews arrived at the unit block of South State Road to find a driver trapped in his car after he lost control and rolled over landing on the front lawn of Vraim Funeral Home just after 3 a.m., 6abc reports.

Rescue crews freed the driver and he was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries, 6abc says. His condition is unknown.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.