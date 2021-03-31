Upper Darby Driver Rescued After Car Rolls Over Onto Funeral Home Front Lawn

An Upper Darby driver was rescued from the wreckage of a rollover crash that ended in the front lawn of a funeral home early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Fire crews arrived at the unit block of South State Road to find a driver trapped in his car after he lost control and rolled over landing on the front lawn of Vraim Funeral Home just after 3 a.m., 6abc reports.

Rescue crews freed the driver and he was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries, 6abc says. His condition is unknown.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

