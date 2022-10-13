Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Here's When To Expect Heaviest Rain From Strong Storm System Packed With Gusty Winds
Police & Fire

Teen Stabbed During Fight Near Upper Darby High School: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Bond Shopping Center on State Road and Lansdowne Avenue
Bond Shopping Center on State Road and Lansdowne Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A teenager was stabbed in the face during a fight near Upper Darby High School, authorities said.

The after-school fight happened in the parking lot of the Bond Shopping Center on State Road and Lansdowne Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to Upper Darby police and CBS3.

The unidentified victim was being treated at a local hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.

The Upper Darby School District confirmed to several news outlets that the victim was a student at the high school.

Police say they have identified a suspect and the incident remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.