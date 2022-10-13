Teen Stabbed During Fight Near Upper Darby High School: Police

A teenager was stabbed in the face during a fight near Upper Darby High School, authorities said.

The after-school fight happened in the parking lot of the Bond Shopping Center on State Road and Lansdowne Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to Upper Darby police and CBS3.

The unidentified victim was being treated at a local hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said.

The Upper Darby School District confirmed to several news outlets that the victim was a student at the high school.

Police say they have identified a suspect and the incident remains under investigation.

