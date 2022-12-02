Philly Man Who Stalked, Beat Mom And Son Arrested In Baltimore: Police

A Philadelphia man accused of stalking a mother and her son before violently beating and robbing them in the street was arrested in Baltimore, police sources say.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore wrote in a statement Friday, Dec. 2 that 25-year-old Lance Ryan was taken into custody early that morning.

Ryan was sought in connection with a Nov. 7 attack in south Philadelphia that was caught on security camera and released by investigators, as Daily Voice has reported.

Authorities previously said that the suspect walked into the Morris Market corner store at 1500 Morris Street at about 8:30 p.m. When a mother and her son left the store, police said the suspect put on a mask and followed them out into the street.

The released footage shows the suspect punching one victim unconscious before kicking the other victim in the head and rummaging through their pockets.

Ryan's criminal case records were not immediately available, and officials did not give a timeline for his extradition.

