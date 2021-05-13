Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Explosions Reported In 2-Alarm Delaware County House Fire

Cecilia Levine
Chester fire, May 13
Chester fire, May 13 Photo Credit: Chester City Help, Incident, and Resource Page

A two-alarm fire displaced 10 people early Thursday morning in Delaware County.

The fire that broke out at a house on the 1100 block of Thomas Street just after 4:30 a.m., CBS3 reports.

A pair of explosions were reported by neighbors after the initial fire, according to a neighbor who went live on the The Chester City Help, Incident, and Resource Page on Facebook.

Two women were being treated for smoke inhalation, CBS3 reports.

