Explosions Reported In 2-Alarm Delaware County House Fire

A two-alarm fire displaced 10 people early Thursday morning in Delaware County.

The fire that broke out at a house on the 1100 block of Thomas Street just after 4:30 a.m., CBS3 reports.

A pair of explosions were reported by neighbors after the initial fire, according to a neighbor who went live on the The Chester City Help, Incident, and Resource Page on Facebook.

Two women were being treated for smoke inhalation, CBS3 reports.

