A body was found in a park in Delaware County on Monday, March 28, authorities said.

The discovery was made when Chester City police officers were called to Deshong Park on a report of a human body in a wooded area around 7:15 p.m., they said.

Police spotted the unidentified person's remains after being directed to a part of the park near East 11th Street.

No further information was released as of Tuesday afternoon.

