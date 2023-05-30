Delco School Bus Driver Duct-Taped Student To Seat: DA

Juliet Pratt, 54, of Clifton Heights is also accused of false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, and assault, said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer's Office in a release.

According to investigators, the incident happened on March 8. Authorities say Pratt, a bus driver for the Upper Darby School District, put tape around the ankles and chest of a 10-year-old student.

The incident was captured by the bus' surveillance camera, prosecutors said. When the bus arrived at Hillcrest Elementary School in Drexel Hill, police say Pratt can be seen on camera using "a seat belt cutter to remove the tape from the child."

"At no time was the student observed trying to get out of his seat or otherwise move around the bus," and he was already wearing his "district-supplied safety harness," authorities noted.

DA Stollsteimer said the incident jeopardized the student's safety.

"Using duct tape on a child who was already fully restrained in the vehicle’s harness was not only inexcusable, it was also dangerous," he wrote.

"Had an accident occurred, this child would have been unable to free himself from the tape. There is simply no excuse for this conduct, which is why these charges have been filed,” Stollsteimer added.

According to court records, Pratt was arrested that day and posted 10 percent of her $25,000 bail the following day on March 9. Her formal arraignment is scheduled for June 21.

