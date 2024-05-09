Overcast 50°

Robert Gannon, Brian Sheaffer Charged In Linwood Assault: PD

Two men are in custody in connection with a December incident in which police said they chased down and attacked a juvenile victim in Linwood. 

Robert Gannon, Brian Sheaffer; guns seized during their May 8 arrest, according to police.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Lower Chichester Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Brian Sheaffer, 63, and Robert Gannon, 21, were arrested in felony assault warrants after a "high-risk" traffic stop in Linwood early Wednesday morning, May 8, said Lower Chichester police in a release. 

Authorities said they were called to the 300 block of Melling Avenue last Dec. 29 to find a juvenile victim who had been "pistol whipped" and was "bleeding profusely" from the head. 

Video evidence showed Sheaffer and Gannon followed the victim in a silver Ford Focus on West Ridge Road before exiting the car and chasing him on foot, police said. 

"Other footage shows Gannon pursuing the victim north on Bradley Street while shouting 'I'M GOING TO SMOKE YOU WHEN I CATCH YOU,'" officials wrote in the release. 

They allegedly chased the victim to the Melling Avenue address, where police said they pointed guns at family members who came outside before fleeing in their Ford Focus. 

During their arrest on Wednesday morning, authorities said they recovered four firearms, 12 magazines including five extended magazines, and over 230 rounds of ammunition. 

Sheaffer and Gannon now face weapons charges in addition to assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, and harassment, police said. 

Both are being held on $100,000 bonds and have preliminary hearings scheduled for May 16, court records show. 

