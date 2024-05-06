Kimbrady Carriker, also known as Grady Carriker, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson, and related counts, police said. 6abc reports he is the father of the Kimbrady Carriker accused of killing five people in Kingsessing last July.

Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of South 17th STreet late on April 26, the department said. They arrived at a burning home and entered to find two people with burns to their legs and feet, authorities said.

The victims, an 82-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, said that Carriker had "doused the inside of their home and their feet with gasoline, set it alight, and then fled the scene," PPD said.

Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Carriker was arrested a block away on Buist Avenue, police added.

