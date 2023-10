It happened near South 5th and Carpenter streets around 7 p.m., police told Daily Voice.

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he died, authorities said.

Another victim, 25, was hospitalized with a wound to the left hand and placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, Oct. 18.

