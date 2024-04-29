Overcast 50°

Car Explodes In Philly Impound Lot, Arson Investigation Launched: State Police

Troopers suspect a car at a state police impound lot was intentionally set on fire early Monday morning, April 29. 

A file photo of a Philadelphia Fire Department truck.

 Photo Credit: X.com/Philadelphia Fire Department
It happened at the Troop K headquarters, 2201 Belmont Avenue, around 3:50 a.m. State police heard an explosion and rushed to the lot to find a vehicle on fire, they said in a release. 

"Through investigation, it was determined access was gained into the secured area and an accelerant was used to set a car on fire," troopers said. 

Philadelphia Fire Department was called to the scene and is assisting PSP with the investigation, officials told Daily Voice. 

Anyone with information is asked to call troopers at 215-452-5216.

