Car Explodes In Philly Impound Lot, Arson Investigation Launched: State Police

It happened at the Troop K headquarters, 2201 Belmont Avenue, around 3:50 a.m. State police heard an explosion and rushed to the lot to find a vehicle on fire, they said in a release.

"Through investigation, it was determined access was gained into the secured area and an accelerant was used to set a car on fire," troopers said.

Philadelphia Fire Department was called to the scene and is assisting PSP with the investigation, officials told Daily Voice.

Anyone with information is asked to call troopers at 215-452-5216.

