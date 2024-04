Robert Zack was last seen on Saturday, April 14 was last seen at his home on the 2400 block of W. Susquehanna Avenue, said Philadelphia police in a release.

Authorities said he may be in the Chester area or near the 2800 block of West Dauphin Street in Strawberry Mansion.

He is 6-foot-1 and bald with grey eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 216-686-3093.

