Coyote Captured In Delco, Others Sought: Authorities

One coyote has been captured in Marple Township, but authorities say there is probably at least one more in the area. 

Marple police say this coyote is still somewhere in the area.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Marple Twp. Police Dept.
Police said last week that coyotes were spotted in and around Broomall and asked residents to keep an eye out for the marauding canines. 

"Thanks to the skill and determination of Animal Control and the cooperation of nearby residents, one of the wild beasts was caught early this morning," Marple police said Wednesday, April 17. 

Still, "there is good reason to believe that there may be at least one still in the wilds of Marple," the department said. 

Anyone who spots the pictured coyote is asked to call 911. 

