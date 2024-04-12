Coyotes Spotted In Delaware County

Authorities say the animals are more active in the spring when they are caring for their young and searching for food and water.

They are most often found in heavily forested areas, but sightings in adjacent residential areas are becoming more common, according to officials.

"The Marple Township Administration, Police Department, Health Inspector, and Animal Control are working closely with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to attempt to trap this animal," said Marple police.

In the meantime, the Game Commission is advising residents to follow these tips:

Small pets and children should never be left unattended, and dogs should always be walked on a leash.

Never feed or attempt to tame coyotes.

If followed by a coyote, make loud noises, if this fails, throw rocks in the animal’s direction.

Put Garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over.

Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Put away bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other coyote prey.

Bring pets in at night.

Ask your neighbors to follow these tips.

Report any sightings to 911.

