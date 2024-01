Authorities said thieves smashed a back window of a home on Carnoustie Way in Edgemont Township and made off with $100,000 cash.

The homeowners reported the break-in late on Friday, Jan. 26, according to the police report.

Tips can be phoned in to the Troop K Barracks in Media at 484-840-1000.

