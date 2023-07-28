3 Hurt After SEPTA Trolley Crashes Into Historic Home

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

The trolley was coming from SEPTA’s Elmwood Depot when it came off the tracks and hit a vehicle before crashing into the home at 7303 Woodland Avenue, according to authorities.

Two people in the struck car were hurt, as well as a mechanic who was riding on the trolley, SEPTA said. It's not clear what caused the trolley to derail.

Footage from the scene uploaded to the Citizen App showed serious damage to the patio roof on the Woodland Avenue side of the home.

It's at least the third incident resulting in injury in the last week involving a SEPTA vehicle.

On Tuesday, July 25 a bus driver was treated for a "minor injury to her arm" after veering off the road and hitting a wall in Center City. Last Friday, July 21, over a dozen people were hurt when a bus rear-ended another in Rhawnhurst.

