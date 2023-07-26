Driver Hurt In SEPTA Crash

It happened around 9 p.m. near 15th and Walnut Streets in Center City, SEPTA said. A Route 31 driver collided with a wall and sustained a "minor injury to her arm," according to officials.

No passengers were onboard during the crash, and the SEPTA System Safety Division is investigating, they added.

Some buses were detoured Tuesday night as a result of the collision, SEPTA said in a Tweet.

It's at least the second SEPTA bus crash in recent days. On Friday, July 21, two buses collided on Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst, injuring 14 people including both drivers, Daily Voice reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.