Winter Storm Leads To Speed Reductions On Highways: PennDOT

"Due to current weather conditions, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on major highways," PennDOT officials announced.

The reductions are in the following counties:

Adams.

Cumberland.

Dauphin.

Franklin.

Lancaster.

Lebanon.

Perry.

York.

Motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstates 81 and 83.

Routes 15, 22, 30, 222, 322, and 581.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

"Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.," officials noted.

For more information on safe winter travel from PennDOT click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.