Accident On I-81 Slows Traffic Nearly To A Halt In Dauphin County

A traffic accident on Interstate 81 led to a closed shoulder and traffic delays near mile marker 77 on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
PennDOT reported the accident in a Twitter just after 3 p.m.
The traffic camera's in the area show a tractor-trailer in the center embankment between the north and southbound lanes.
PennDOT is warning about rubbernecking.
As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday the scene is still active.
