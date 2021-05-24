Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Traffic

Accident On I-81 Slows Traffic Nearly To A Halt In Dauphin County

Jillian Pikora
Back-up traffic follow an accident involving a tractor-trailer.
Back-up traffic follow an accident involving a tractor-trailer. Photo Credit: PennDOT 511pa

A traffic accident on Interstate 81 led to a closed shoulder and traffic delays near mile marker 77 on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT reported the accident in a Twitter just after 3 p.m.

The traffic camera's in the area show a tractor-trailer in the center embankment between the north and southbound lanes.

PennDOT is warning about rubbernecking.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday the scene is still active.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates.

