Accident On I-81 Slows Traffic Nearly To A Halt In Dauphin County

A traffic accident on Interstate 81 led to a closed shoulder and traffic delays near mile marker 77 on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT reported the accident in a Twitter just after 3 p.m.

Crash on I-81 southbound at Mile Post: 77.0. There is a shoulder closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) May 24, 2021

The traffic camera's in the area show a tractor-trailer in the center embankment between the north and southbound lanes.

UPDATE: Rubbernecking on I-81 northbound at Mile Post: 77.0. There is a traffic disruption. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) May 24, 2021

PennDOT is warning about rubbernecking.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday the scene is still active.

