Thousands Of Doritos Recalled In Pennsylvania: FDA

Frito-Lay issued the voluntary recall for approximately 7,000 bags of the cheesy chips.

The reason for the recall is that the chips "may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips," the company stated in a release shared with the FDA on Aug. 1.

If you have soy or wheat allegreries or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat, you run the risk of illness if you consume these products, according to Frito-Lay.

The company specified that only the 14.5 oz and 1 oz Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips are part of the recall— those are the "party sized" and "snack sized" bags.

Products being recalled are as follows:

Doritos Nacho Cheese bags with a “guaranteed fresh date” of Sept. 26, 2023 and a manufacturing code of 465218034 X 22:47 - 22:54.

Doritos Nacho Cheese party size bags with a “guaranteed fresh date” of Sept. 26, 2023 and a manufacturing code of 465218037 X 22:47 - 22:59 or 465218137 X 23:00 - 23:06.

The products were sold at retail stores, food service locations, and vending machines only in Pennsylvania, according to the release.

The chips were first distributed on June 29, 2023.

"No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are recalled," both the FDA and Frito-Lay said.

No allergic reactions due to the chips have been reported.

Consumers with the products can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

