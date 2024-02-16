The unnamed minor was arrested "in cooperation with the Central Dauphin School District Police," as stated in the police release around 9 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The gun he allegedly brought into the school forced a massive "systematic search" involving numerous police agencies including the Pennsylvania and Maryland State Police, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Police explained that the gun was stolen in Lower Paxton Township in the summer of 2023.

Both the backpack the gun came into the school in and the gun itself has been recovered.

The boy was charged with the following offenses according to the police release:

Misdemeanor possession of a weapon on school property.

Felony receiving stolen property.

Felony firearms are not to be carried without a license.

Felony possession of a firearm by a minor.

The 17-year-old boy "is currently being detained and will remain in custody until the date and time of his hearing," the police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.