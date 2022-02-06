Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Sports

Pennsylvania’s Christian Pulisic Complains About Lack Of US Soccer Fans: ESPN

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Christian Pulisic in a US Men's National Team uniform during the USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago match on June 22, 2019.
Christian Pulisic in a US Men's National Team uniform during the USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago match on June 22, 2019. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Erik Dorst

Following a friendly pre-World Cup game, Christian Pulisic, a Hershey native, sounded off to the press about how few American fans showed up to cheer on his teammates and him on Wednesday, June 1, according to multiple media outlets. 

The U.S. men's national team had just made a 3-0 win over Morocco when called out the fans for not coming out, according to Yahoo News.

“I'm not super happy with the amount of Americans here, however that works out, if I'm being completely honest," Pulisic told ESPN. 

"But, thanks to the ones who did come ... and the support is always great from them,” Pulisic added according to TMZ. 

24,002 people were in attendance at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati which has a 26,000 capacity, according to US Soccer. But photos of the stadium show a sea of red because those in attendance were mainly Morocco fans were their team's gear.

