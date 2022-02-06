Pennsylvania’s Christian Pulisic Complains About Lack Of US Soccer Fans: ESPN

Following a friendly pre-World Cup game, Christian Pulisic, a Hershey native, sounded off to the press about how few American fans showed up to cheer on his teammates and him on Wednesday, June 1, according to multiple media outlets.

The U.S. men's national team had just made a 3-0 win over Morocco when called out the fans for not coming out, according to Yahoo News.

“I'm not super happy with the amount of Americans here, however that works out, if I'm being completely honest," Pulisic told ESPN.

"But, thanks to the ones who did come ... and the support is always great from them,” Pulisic added according to TMZ.

24,002 people were in attendance at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati which has a 26,000 capacity, according to US Soccer. But photos of the stadium show a sea of red because those in attendance were mainly Morocco fans were their team's gear.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.