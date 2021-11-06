SCORE! Chelsea Football Captain, Christian Pulisic, Donates Soccer Fields In Lancaster

The Chelsea League Football Club Captain has donated soccer fields in Lancaster.

Christian Pulisic, 22 of Hershey, has returned to Central Pennsylvania from the UK to make a personal donation of soccer fields to his community.

Pulisic is fresh off the Champion League Finals, where he was the first American man to ever compete-- taking the Chelsea Football Club to it's second title.

Pulisic is also a PA Classic alumnus and passionate about helping his community, which is why he helped raise funds and design new soccer fields for PA Classic in Lancaster County.

This isn't the first time the soccer star has given back in a big way to people in his home state; in April 2020 he donated Chipotle meals to Hershey area first responders every Saturday for a month.

To show my gratitude to the Superheroes in my hometown, Hershey, PA - myself and @Chipotletweets will be sending meals every Saturday (starting yesterday) for the next month to all the brave men & women fighting COVID - 19 at @PennStHershey ...... More below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qUzwZVq57D — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) April 26, 2020

An official ribbon cutting and dedication for the aptly named "Pulisic Stomping Grounds" was held on Friday.

Local youth players came out to meet their hometown hero and get a jersey signed.

Thank you @cpulisic_10 and @PAClassics for this amazing experience! Even the rain couldn’t stop our excitement! pic.twitter.com/xmneUtN1QW — Valerie Kurtz (@momof2gmen) June 11, 2021

