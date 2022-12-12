Dad Killed In Escalator Fall At Steelers-Jets Game Manner Of Death Revealed

27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca died after falling from an escalator at the New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers in Oct., and on Monday, Dec. 12, his manner of death was ruled accidental, authorities say.

Keane fell from the escalator at Acrisure Stadium around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Pittsburgh police citing the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Kean was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the police.

At the time of the incident, the Steelers issued the following statement:

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today. We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family."

Since then the community has rallied raising over $33,000 of a $200,000 goal to start a fund for his toddler daughter, Isla.

"Dalton’s world evolved around his daughter, Isla “Bean.” He was a devoted, wonderful father, and one of life’s treasures many will miss," as stated in his obituary.

"Dalton was a proud member of the Local 449 Steamfitters Union; and was a true leader specializing as a pipefitter welder." as written in his obituary. "Dalton was a free spirit who loved life. He always had a smile and kind words for those in need, and could make you laugh at any given moment."

He is survived by his 2-year-old daughter; brother, Cody; sister, Savannah; and his niece, Ava Linn Dykes.

His funeral arraignments were handled by Noll Funeral Home Inc., where a private service was held on Friday, October 7, 2022.

His exact and official cause of death has not been released and certified by the coroner, according to the police.

If you'd like to donate to the campaign to support Keane's daughter you can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.