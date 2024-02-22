Shot Man Hospitalized, Susquehanna Township Police Say

Officers were called to a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound in the 3200 block of Wakefield Road just after noon on Feb. 22, the department detailed in a release that evening.

The man was taken to an area hospital and "his condition is unreported at this time," the police said. "This incident is believed to be isolated and no confirmed threat to the public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Meier at 717-909-9236 or smeier@susquehannatwp.com, or Det. Scott at 717-909-9246 or kscott@susquehannatwp.com.

