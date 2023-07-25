Second Homicide — Third Shooting In As Many Days: Harrisburg Police

Harrisburg Bureau of Police officers were called to the intersection of South 20th and Zarker streets around 10 p.m. on Monday, but no one was there when they arrived.

They soon received a call that an unidentified man had been shot and taken to the 2400 block of Market Street, according to a release by the department.

First responders from an "outside jurisdiction" were at that location but ultimately he was pronounced dead.

The day before this deadly shooting a man was shot in the 1200 block of Market Street, according to an early police release.

In that case, officers arrived to find the man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 23. He "was immediately transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment" and is expected to recover, police said.

And on Saturday, July 22, a 21-year-old mom of four — including an infant — was shot dead near the intersection of South 16th and Chestnut streets in Harrisburg around 1 a.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

The young mom, Janaya Lopez, was the sixth homicide within the City limits this year — Monday's deadly shooting is the seventh.

A Crime Stoppers reward of an unknown amount "may be eligible for information pertaining to this incident," the police noted.

Anyone with information on this, or any of the recent shootings, is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or click here to submit a tip.

