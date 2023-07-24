21-Year-Old Mom Of 4 — Including Infant, Shot Dead In Harrisburg

Janaya Lopez was found suffering from a gunshot wound by the intersection of South 16th and Chestnut streets in Harrisburg around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2 2023.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police had been called to the area for the reported incident of "shots fired with a person struck," according to a release by the document.

The officers found Janaya at the soon and she was soon pronounced dead, as explained in the release.

“Nobody expects to bury their child, and now we are left with not only funeral expenses, but four young children, 6 (years old), 4, 3, and 6 months, to start a new life for,” her father, Jonathan Lopez said on the GoFundMe page.

Janaya worked in home healthcare and was known as a devoted mother with a good sense of humor, according to social media.

One friend calls her death a "soul-crushing loss."

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

The police are continuing their investigation into this deadly shooting.

