Another Arrest Made In Killing Of 20-Year-Old Man In Harrisburg

Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in the killing of a 20-year-old man in Harrisburg, authorities said.

Jyheir Mosley-Williams, 18, was arrested Wednesday, May 4 on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and gun offenses in the Wednesday, March 16 shooting death of Jacoby Strain-Hankerson, Harrisburg police said.

Bennie Chisolm, 28, was arrested Monday, May 2 on similar charges in the same deadly shooting that broke out on the first block of South 17th Street, records show.

Cell phone records and surveillance footage assisted police in linking Chisolm to the crime, but it was unclear how Mosley-Williams was involved, PennLive reports.

Chisolm was first arrested by members of the US Marshals Service on Monday, April 4 on a parole violation, police previously said. He apparently barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window.

Chisolm ran into a wooded area down the street, and was caught at the end of Orchard Road— just as a K9 search was about to begin, Daily Voice previously reported.

Chisolm was being held at Dauphin County Jail without bail, records show. A court docket for Mosley-Williams was not available Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the Crimewatch website.

