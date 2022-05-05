Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

Another Arrest Made In Killing Of 20-Year-Old Man In Harrisburg

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jyheir Mosley-Williams and Bennie Chisolm.
Jyheir Mosley-Williams and Bennie Chisolm. Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police/Lower Allen Township Police Department

Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in the killing of a 20-year-old man in Harrisburg, authorities said.

Jyheir Mosley-Williams, 18, was arrested Wednesday, May 4 on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and gun offenses in the Wednesday, March 16 shooting death of Jacoby Strain-Hankerson, Harrisburg police said.

Bennie Chisolm, 28, was arrested Monday, May 2 on similar charges in the same deadly shooting that broke out on the first block of South 17th Street, records show. 

Cell phone records and surveillance footage assisted police in linking Chisolm to the crime, but it was unclear how Mosley-Williams was involved, PennLive reports.

Chisolm was first arrested by members of the US Marshals Service on Monday, April 4 on a parole violation, police previously said. He apparently barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window.

Chisolm ran into a wooded area down the street, and was caught at the end of Orchard Road— just as a K9 search was about to begin, Daily Voice previously reported.

Chisolm was being held at Dauphin County Jail without bail, records show. A court docket for Mosley-Williams was not available Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the Crimewatch website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.