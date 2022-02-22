Man Attempted To 'Lure' 10 Year Old Girl Walking To Bus Stop In PA: Police

A man attempted to get a 10-year-old girl into his car while she was walking to school on Tuesday morning, according to a release by the police.

Susquehanna Township police are investigating a report of "attempted child luring" in the area North Progress Avenue & Timber View Drive in Harrisburg on Feb. 22 at 8:15 a.m., according to the release.

The man was in a newer four-door sedan asked the girl if she "needed a ride and tried to encourage the child to get into his vehicle by waving his arm to do so," the release states.

The man is described as having a very light complexion with white hair in a tapered fashion, a thin build, and no facial hair, and although he was also wearing a blue surgical mask, a mole on his face was visible when he removed it to speak the release shows.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department via Dauphin County emergency dispatch at 717-558-6900.

