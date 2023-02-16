Wanted Woman Robs Boscov's At Colonial Park Mall In Lower Paxton Township, Police Say

A robbery led to an arrest of a wanted woman at Colonial Park mall on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, police say.

Trinity R. Anderson-Snowden, 22, attempted to assault a staff member at the Boscov's located at 4600 Jonestown Road during the robbery at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Lower Paxton bureau of police explained in a release the following day.

Lower Paxton officers arrived and quickly recognized Anderson-Snowden as she was wanted on a warrant for retail theft and evading arrest just two days prior, court records show.

She was arrested and charged with the new offenses of robbery, retail theft, and attempted aggravated assault, police say and court records confirm.

She has been held in the Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $51,000 in bail, $1,000 for the first offense on Feb. 13, and $50,000 for the incident at Boscov's, according to her court dockets.

She has preliminary hearings being held separately, the first is set before Magisterial District Judge Barbara W. Pianka on March 1 at 9 a.m. and the second will be held before Magisterial District Judge William C. Wenner on March 2 at 10 a.m., her court dockets detail.

