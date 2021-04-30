Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

SEEN THEM? Susquehanna Police Seek Missing Teenage Boys

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Missing teens, Tyshawn and Iymyr McGriff.
Missing teens, Tyshawn and Iymyr McGriff. Photo Credit: Susquehanna Twp. PD

Two teenage boys have been reported as missing out of Susquehanna Township.

Tyshawn and Iymryr McGriff left their home to stay with a relative in Harrisburg, and never arrived, say police.

They are believed to be in Harrisburg, according to authorities.

It is unknown what they were wearing last when they were seen.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of either of the teens is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-82655.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.