Fire crews have been called to an apartment fire in Steelton, according fire officials with Harrisburg Bureau of fire.

The fire broke out in a two-story apartment in the 500 block of St. Marys Drive around 9:30 a.m., according to emergency scanners.

Crews from Station 1 and 2 were called to battle the first alarm fire.

There is no word of any entrapment or injuries at this time.

