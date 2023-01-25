Harrisburg Man Wanted For Ephrata Burglary Arrested In Berks County, Police Say

A 23-year-old Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at the Green Dragon Farmers Market in Ephrata, authorities announced on Wednesday, January 25.

Devan Andre Robinson, and another man yet— to be identified man— broke into the market and stole an unknown sum of money during the overnight hours on December 14, 2022, the Ephrata police explain in the release.

Robinson has been charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit Burglary, and criminal mischief on Jan. 12, according to the police.

He is currently being held in the Berks County Prison on unrelated charges, details of which were unavailable at the time of publishing.

An investigation into the identity of the second suspect is ongoing, according to police.

