GOT HIM! DUI Driver Who Hit A Pedestrian Arrested in Harrisburg, Police Say

Police in Harrisburg have arrested a man after he allegedly struck someone while drinking under the influence.

Carlos Burgos, 59, of Harrisburg is charged with a class two felony for aggravated assault with a vehicle while driving under the influence.

He supposedly hit a pedestrian with his vehicle Thursday at 10:36 p.m. in the 900 block of Eisenhower Boulevard in Lower Swatara Township, according to police.

The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center. Their condition is unknown as Friday afternoon. T

Burgos was arraigned and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21 at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.