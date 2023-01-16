Crazed Husband Shoots At Vehicle Carrying Wife, Kidnaps Occupant After Crash: Harrisburg PD

A 29-year-old Harrisburg husband has been charged with attempted homicide after he spotted his wife in a vehicle with another person and began shooting, and then chased the car until it crashed, authorities said.

Before he was taken into custody, Erick Vazquez-Torres also forced an occupant of the wrecked car into his own, police said.

Vazquez-Torres was near South 19th and Paxton Streets around 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 when he saw his wife in a nearby car and approached it, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said.

Vazquez-Torres shot at the car multiple times, leaving one of the occupants with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. The victim's vehicle then fled the area — as Vazquez-Torres chased it in his own car, authorities said.

Vazquez-Torres caused the victim's car to crash in a neighboring town, before he physically assaulted one of the wrecked car occupants and forced them into his vehicle, according to police.

A short time later, the victim who was forced into Vazquez-Torres's vehicle was able to escape and call police. Vazquez-Torres was taken arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Attempt Homicide, two counts of Aggravated Assault, one county of Simple Assault, one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of Kidnapping.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.