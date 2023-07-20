Pizza Delivery Assault, Robbery In Harrisburg: Police

The delivery person was at someone's home dropping off pizzas when the "strong-arm robbery" took place in the 7400 block of Clearfield Street, Swatara Township, area police said.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on July 19, and by 9:45 a.m. the following day three juvenile boys ages 16 and 17 were in custody, according to Swatara Township Police.

The teens were taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center and transferred to the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Office.

"The fourth suspect currently remains at large," the police said.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Swatara Detective Ken Platt at 717-564-2550, kplatt@swatarapolice.org, or contact the Dauphin County 911 center.

This is the second police incident involving a pizza delivery man in Pennsylvania Daily Voice reported in a week. The other incident involved the deliveryman shooting at would-be carjackers. You can read the full story here.

