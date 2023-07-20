Mostly Cloudy 87°

SHARE

Pizza Delivery Assault, Robbery In Harrisburg: Police

Three teens have been arrested and a fourth is at large following the assault and robbery of a pizza delivery person in Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, police announced on July 20, 2023. 

A delivery pizza and the area where the assault and robbery happened, according to the police.
A delivery pizza and the area where the assault and robbery happened, according to the police. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View); Unsplash/Jordon Kaplan @jordan_kaplan (overlay)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The delivery person was at someone's home dropping off pizzas when the "strong-arm robbery" took place in the 7400 block of Clearfield Street, Swatara Township, area police said.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on July 19, and by 9:45 a.m. the following day three juvenile boys ages 16 and 17 were in custody, according to Swatara Township Police. 

The teens were taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center and transferred to the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Office. 

"The fourth suspect currently remains at large," the police said. 

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Swatara Detective Ken Platt at 717-564-2550, kplatt@swatarapolice.org, or contact the Dauphin County 911 center.

This is the second police incident involving a pizza delivery man in Pennsylvania Daily Voice reported in a week. The other incident involved the deliveryman shooting at would-be carjackers. You can read the full story here

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE