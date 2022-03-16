PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Stephen J. Gimmi, 43, of Halifax, was entrapped in his Chrysler when it became “airborne and landed on a guardrail off the southbound side of the road,” the release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dauphin County coroner's office.

The Charger, driven by Rindy L. Martin, 43, of Elizabethville, continued north, striking the end of the guardrail— before becoming “fully engulfed in flames,” as stated in the release.

A witness to the crash rescued Martin by pulling him through the sunroof and away from the flames, the release shows.

Martin suffered “suspected serious injuries” and was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital by Halifax EMS, according to the release.

Martin has yet to be charged in this crash, but three days prior he was charged with speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, according to court records, and less than a month ago he pleaded guilty to retail theft.

Gimmi was a father of six who worked at Penn Tank Truck Wash, according to his Facebook and confirmed by his family.

Daily Voice has reached out to the family who asks the public to respect their privacy.

He is survived by his children, wife, father, extended family, and friends, according to his social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

