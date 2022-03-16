Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

One Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Route 147

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
A police car
A police car Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson

A coroner was called to the scene of a deadly crash along state route 147 on Wednesday, according to state police trooper Megan Ammerman and emergency dispatchers.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred between PA 225 in Halifax Borough and US 322 in Reed Township on Mar. 16 around 5:30 a.m., according to Ammerman and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The area remained closed in both directions until approximately 7:30 a.m., according to PennDOT.

Details on the number of cars involved, other injuries, and the name of the person killed have not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.